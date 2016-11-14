Wanda Sykes Crushes Donald Trump, Then The Crowd Crushes Her

Comedienne Wanda Sykes’ latest stand-up gig on Saturday took a wild turn after she began criticizing President-elect Donald J. Trump. The audience at the TD Garden arena in Boston roared with boos before Sykes proceeded to flip off the crowd and say, “F**k all y’all.”

The incident went down at the 22nd annual Comics Come Home fundraiser, which goes to benefit The Cam Neely Foundation for Cancer Care, according to the Boston Herald.

“I am certain this is not the first time we’ve elected a racist, sexist, homophobic president,” Sykes said. “He ain’t the first one. He’s just the first confirmed one.”

Immediately after Sykes’ controversial remarks, the crowd turned on her. An eruption of boos came ringing out from the audience members, and Sykes became visibly irritated.

“F*** you, motherf***ers,” Sykes said. “F*** all y’all. F*** all y’all.” As you might imagine, the crowd was insulted by these remarks and the booing began to intensify.

Sykes then began to point fingers into the crowd and say “F*** you” multiple times.

“How can you say he’s not racist?” she asked. “‘Grab them by the p—y’? How can you say he’s not sexist? How can you say he’s not racist? How can you say he’s not homophobic?”

The booing first began only five minutes into Sykes’ set, however, she stayed on stage to finish her performance and deliver some jokes that were not politically charged.

When the boos began to come back around, the Evan Almighty actress flipped off the crowd. Before exiting the stage, a woman came out and gave Sykes a hug and a kiss while throwing up a peace sign. The audience seemed to enjoy that a more so than the Donald Trump jokes.

Sykes wasn’t the only celebrity to have a strong reaction to Donald Trump winning the Presidential Election. There were a slew of actors and musicians that took to social media to share their response.

What are your thoughts about Wanda Sykes flipping off the crowd and saying “f*** y’all?”

