Vin Diesel Coins Vinsanity In New xXx Behind The Scenes Clip

Look out world, Xander Cage is almost back in action! After taking a 15-year hiatus, Vin Diesel‘s action sports hero is finally making his return to the big screen.

Full of fist-fights, campy dialogue, and motorcycles running on water, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage promises fans all of the crazy stunts they have come to expect – and then some.

In a new behind-the-scenes clip, Vin Diesel shows the world exactly why Xander Cage is making his comeback. It may be no surprise, but the actor acts a lot like the character in real life.

Diesel is all about the thrill, and he lives to be personable. Co-star Ruby Rose, takes to the video to explain that Diesel is like that all the time, and that his life is intended to be incredibly fun.

At the end of the video, Vin Diesel says that the events behing filmed are “Instanity. It’s Vinstanity.”

It’s hard to believe that Diesel has enjoyed this long of a career without coming up with Vinsanity before. If xXx lives up to the term however, fans can be sure they will be in for one hell of a ride.

The third explosive chapter of the blockbuster franchise that redefined the spy thriller finds extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) coming out of self-imposed exile and on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora’s Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments. Packed with the series’ signature deadpan wit and bad-ass attitude, “xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE” will raise the bar on extreme action with some of the most mind-blowing stunts to ever be caught on film.

xXx: Return Of Xander Cage hits theaters January 20, 2017.

