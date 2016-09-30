Victim of Hoboken Train Crash Identified

Of the 100 people that were injured after a train crashed into a Hoboken, New Jersey train station on Thursday, only one victim died. That fatal victim was 34-year-old Fabiola Bittar de Kroon.

Like many others during the morning rush hours, De Kroon was standing on the train platform when the crash happened. As the train smashed through a barrier and into the terminal, De Kroon was hit by debris and killed according to ABC News.

Today we lost a fellow #Hoboken neighbor. Rest in peace Fabiola Bittar de Kroon, 34. pic.twitter.com/KN0P2OOgi7 — #hoboken (@AroundHoboken) September 29, 2016

De Kroon hailed from Brazil and had lived in Florida before she moved to New Jersey with her husband and child. She had been a former employee of the legal department at SAP in Brazil. Upon hearing the news of her passing, a spokesperson from SAP said that the company is “shaken by the news” and “profoundly sadden” by her death.

At the time of the crash, De Kroon’s husband was out of town on business, while their child was spending the day at daycare.

The other 100 injured people are all in various conditions. The Jersey City Medical Center told PEOPLE that there were about 66 injured people that came in for treatment from the crash. About 13 of those people are considered in “guarded condition.

“People were bleeding from their heads, their noses were busted and they were holding their faces and hands,” witness Monica Nolasco said about the scene after the train hit. She described it as a scene “straight out of a movie.”

[H/T PEOPLE]