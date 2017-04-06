Verne Troyer Hospitalized For Alcohol Abuse, Will Be Checked Into Rehab

Austin Powers star Verne Troyer has been hospitalized for alcohol abuse according to Daily Mail.

The 48-year-old actor has been checked into a medical facility in San Fernando Valley, California over the last two weeks, TMZ reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This won’t be the end of his treatment as the veteran actor revealed he will be checking into rehab for additional help with his issue.

The star, who is best known for playing Mini Me in the Austin Powers franchise, told the gossip site that he had been receiving treatment for a week but their sources indicate that he had arrived at the hospital days before that.

Troyer even sent a message to his fans through TMZ as he told them, “With your support, I got this.”

In the past, Troyer has famously struggled with alcohol abuse and has had multiple stints in rehab. In 2002 he almost died from alcohol poisoning.

Verne suffers with cartilage-hair hypoplasia and uses a scooter to help him get around.

He is a longtime actor as he has been in the business for over 20 years.

However he had his big break in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me in 1999. He returned to the franchise for the third and final film Austin Powers In Goldmember.

He has also appeared in a few reality shows over the years including The Surreal Life in 2005 and Celebrity Wife Swap in 2015.

More News:

[H/T Daily Mail]