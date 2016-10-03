Vans Announces New ‘Toy Story’ Theme Shoes

Nostalgia is a powerful force and Vans has certainly been hitting us with a lot of it lately. After pairing with Star Wars and Nintendo to create themed shoes perfect for adults and kids, they have decided to do it again. This time, Vans is taking on the Pixar film, Toy Story.

Toy Story came out nearly 21 years ago and gave everyone a glimpse into what life was like as a toy. Since then, the franchise has added more feature length films and a collection of shorts to its ranks. Needless to say, whether you’ve only recently seen the films, or were one of the first to watch way back when, Toy Story can certainly pull on the heartstrings.

This is why the new collection of Toy Story themed shoes is perfect for anyone who wants to represent their love for the films and their iconic characters. These shoes, much like the previous collections by Vans, feature a variety of styles that range from in-your-face prints to subtle nods to the films.

So, whether you’re a big fan of Buzz Lightyear, or you want to show off your Woody the Cowboy pride subtly, there seems to be a shoe for you. Vans has only released teasers of their newest line, but it seems as though variety is something they kept in mind.

The release date for the new shoes hasn’t been announced, nor has there been any news about what styles will be available in adult, kid, boys, or girls sizes. One important detail that has been confirmed however, is that every pair comes with the signature “Andy” written in black across the bottom of one shoe.

