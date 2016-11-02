Val Kilmer Battles New Round Of Oral Cancer

Michael Douglas recently shared some terrible news about his former co-star Val Kilmer. As it turns out, Kilmer has been battling oral cancer, something Douglas is very familiar with.

The 72-year-old actor shared the news about Kilmer during Q&A session. Douglas was discussing his 1996 film, The Ghost and the Darkness, which also starred Kilmer. Rumor has it that Kilmer has recently been in and out of the hospital, so it’s only natural that the question of Kilmer’s health would arise during the session.

“The picture didn’t turn out as well as I hoped but I had a wonderful time,” said Douglas as he first commented on the film before addressing Kilmer’s health. “Val was a wonderful guy who is dealing with exactly what I h had, and things don’t look too good for him.”

Back in 2010, Douglas was diagnosed with stage 4 oral cancer. After treatment, he was lucky to say that be was deemed cancer free in 2011. Little is known about the state of Kilmer’s cancer, but Douglas says. “my prayers are with him” and “that’s why you haven’t heard too much from Val lately.”

Back in January 2015, Kilmer denied any rumors that he had been ill. News had been going around that he had been bleeding from the throat. In October 2015, rumors said he had had a tumor in his mouth, which he also denied.

“Thank you for all your love and support,” the Batman Forever star said on his Facebook. “There’s a rumor I’m unwell again and inn hospital which is total untrue. I was in to verify I have no tumor or infection of any kind which was verified by the very caring experts at UCLA.”

Kilmer has yet to respond to the Douglas’ comments about his health.

