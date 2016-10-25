UK Wolf of Wall Street Arrested for Wasabi Assault

Chief executive of corporate business and solutions company CWM, Anthony Constantinou seems to be living in the world of The Wolf Of Wall Street. The rich executive was recently convicted of two out of three counts of sexual assault against women he worked with. All three accounts as told by the women were forceful and violent – one included force-feeding a woman wasabi paste.

It didn’t matter if Constantinou was at work, or simply having drinks after-work, he was just as rude and forceful to woman. Two of the three women claimed that they were sexually assaulted during after-work drinks, while one was assaulted during a meeting with Constantinou.

In October 2014, Constantinou forced a woman against the glass wall of a reception area. He then proceeded to grope and kiss her, while in public, all against the woman’s will.

In a more violent act, in February 2015, Constantinou took the phone of the victim and threw it against a wall during a meeting. Later in the same night, he force-fed the same woman wasabi paste while commenting to his colleagues about her “cracking arse and tits.” When the woman tried to leave, Constantinou followed and pinned her against a wall and continued to assault her.

“It’s literally like the film Wolf of Wall Street,” she explained. “I just cannot believe it because you never ever think stuff – you never hear – you hear about trading floors but you never see it. So I am kind of going like this is getting out of hand.”

When accused of these crimes, Constantinou denied they happened, but couldn’t give any evidence. The wasabi paste incident was framed as “brash” behavior by his lawyers. He is currently on bail awaiting sentencing in November.

