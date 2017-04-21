Tyga Spotted With Kylie Jenner Lookalike

Tyga has been spotted getting cozy with a new woman who looking a bit like his ex Kylie Jenner.

In the photos published by the Daily Mail, the “Rack City” rapper is seen out on the town with socialite Jordan Ozuna, who has a similar look, style and figure to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

She’s wearing a crop top and high-waist jeans, a look that Jenner often sports. She’s also got a brunette hairstyle identical to Kylie’s and also has some major curves, as well.

Tyga can be seen in a Pittsburgh Pirates hat hugging Ozuna for the cameramen.

TMZ identified Ozuna, who was previously been connected to Justin Bieber. They also report the two have been talking and hanging out for weeks, but Ozuna insists the two are just friends.

Ozuna took to Twitter to address the onslaughts of mentions asking if she was dating the rapper.

Omg y’all I’m not dating tyga 😂😂😂 come on. — Jordan (@jiordyn) April 21, 2017

“Omg y’all I’m not dating tyga,” she tweeted, with Twitter replying with a chorus of doubts and memes.

Tyga and Jenner broke up earlier this year, with reports saying “They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together. It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.”

However, Tyga has since moved out of Jenner’s mansion and appears to have moved on, possibly with Ozuna.

