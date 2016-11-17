Two Major Networks Are Sadly Leaving Netflix

Scripps Network Interactive, the company behind popular channels such as HGTV and Food Network, has chosen not to renew their partnership with Netflix.

This means that shows like Fixer Upper, Chopped, House Hunters, Food Network Star, Worst Cooks in America, Flip or Flop, and Property Brothers will no longer be available on the streaming service.

Scripps is one of the largest producers and distributors of lifestyle programming. In addition to HGTV and the Food Network, shows from the Travel Channel, the DIY channel, and the Cooking Channel will be removed from Netflix at the end of 2016.

All these programs have been available on Netflix since October of 2014, however, there will be no new episodes added to the streaming service and all the previous ones will be removed.

On Monday, Chief Operating Officer Buton Jablin explained during an earnings conference call that the company would be parting ways with Netflix at the end of this year, according to Fox News.

“We assessed and analyzed the S-VOD [streaming video-on-demand] universe and have made the strategic decision not to extend our S-VOD agreement with Netflix past the end of this year,” Jablin said. “In the end, it is really not the kind of dual revenue model that best monetizes our content over the long-term.”

Ken Lowe, the Chief Operating Officer believes that Scripps Network Interactive is “big enough,” and does not want to shackle itself with the obligation of a streaming partnership with Netflix.

“If you look at where the industry is going… we just see a lot of opportunities,” Lowe said. “We have such compelling content for advertisers we don’t want to cut ourselves off,” Lowe said.

Scripps Network Interactive posted a strong third-quarter and they attributed much of that to a strong television advertising market in the United States. Advertising revenue rose 6.6% at its U.S. networks, and the ratings climbed in five of the six networks, according to Market Watch.

“Having said all of that, we gained a lot of internal knowledge on the digital side and on the best way to monetize this content, including the further expansion and development of our digital sales team,” Lowe said.

Are you sad to see television shows from channels like HGTV and Food Network leaving Netflix?

