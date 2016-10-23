Two Children Fatally Shot At Home While Parents Were Out

A home invasion in Jonesboro, Georgia, left a 15-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl dead after the armed intruder opened fire.

The boy and girl were left alone with other children ranging between the ages of six and 15 while the parents went out for the night on Friday. But early Saturday morning, tragedy struck.

The intruder fatally shot two of the children, but it’s unclear if anyone else sustained injuries.

Neighbors called police around 5am after they heard gunfire. When police arrived the suspect had already fled, and while the suspect is still at large there are several leads.

“We are certainly going to expand every resource we have to find who did this,” said Clayton County Police Chief Michael Register.

Register also said the incident points to a greater epidemic of violence in America.

“It’s very tragic. It’s senseless. And not only in the Atlanta area, but in the country we have got to do something about this violence,” Register said.

