Angelina Jolie Divorcing Brad Pitt Is Causing Twitter To Burn Down The House

In case you haven’t heard, Angelina Jolie is filing for divorce from her husband Brad Pitt. The divorce apparently stems from a parenting conflict with how Brad Pitt is raising the kids. Details are still coming in, but as of now, Jolie has made it official, citing irreconcilable differences.

And of course, in perfectly timed fashion, the Internet simply cannot handle earth-shattering information like this. Their reactions are priceless…

History repeating itself?

Fatality?

Well, yeah… Fatality…

The average Joe’s have no chance.

On a serious note, it is sad that the married couple and parents of six are getting divorced. Hopefully, this was the absolute last option Jolie came to.

The above reactions are just the beginning of a massive wave of ‘Brangelina’ jokes we can expect to come full force.

Get ready Pitt and Jolie fans, much more to come guaranteed.

