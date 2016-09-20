Angelina Jolie Divorcing Brad Pitt Is Causing Twitter To Burn Down The House

In case you haven’t heard, Angelina Jolie is filing for divorce from her husband Brad Pitt. The divorce apparently stems from a parenting conflict with how Brad Pitt is raising the kids. Details are still coming in, but as of now, Jolie has made it official, citing irreconcilable differences.

And of course, in perfectly timed fashion, the Internet simply cannot handle earth-shattering information like this. Their reactions are priceless…

jennifer aniston when she hears that brad pitt and angelina jolie are getting a divorce https://t.co/ryTg5RWKbV — antonio (@antoniodelotero) September 20, 2016

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are getting divorced?! I will be on bed rest until further notice. #BRB #WritingSadLoveSongs pic.twitter.com/u3OPFEC0CI — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawMusic) September 20, 2016

‘Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up’ Taylor Swift: pic.twitter.com/QJLyq9OQ40 — Sept. 23rd (@Princessofwifi) September 20, 2016

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt…..noooooooooo! pic.twitter.com/uWcmSfwZXi — SAHM Life (@DaStayHomeMomma) September 20, 2016

History repeating itself?

Fatality?

You would legit think Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie died or something — KFC (@KFCBarstool) September 20, 2016

Well, yeah… Fatality…

@KFCBarstool its even sadder dude. The love died. — T.M.P. (@Numero_Two) September 20, 2016

The average Joe’s have no chance.

Johnny Depp AND Brad Pitt are single which means every girl I went to HS w/ went to the gym & got their hair done today juuuust in case. — Josh Wolf (@joshwolfcomedy) September 20, 2016

On a serious note, it is sad that the married couple and parents of six are getting divorced. Hopefully, this was the absolute last option Jolie came to.

The above reactions are just the beginning of a massive wave of ‘Brangelina’ jokes we can expect to come full force.

Get ready Pitt and Jolie fans, much more to come guaranteed.