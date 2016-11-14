Twin Brother Born Before Sibling, But Younger Than Him

A couple from West Barnstable, Massachusetts was in for one crazy night when the wife went into labor. Earlier this month at the Cape Cod Hospital in Massachusetts, a baby boy was born after his brother but is older than him on paper.

At 1:39 a.m. on November 6, Samuel Peterson was born at 5 lb. 13 oz. Ronan, Samuel’s twin brother, was born 31 minutes later.

Because of daylight savings time, Ronan’s official time of birth was clocked in before Samuel was born. At 2 a.m., the clocks shifted back one hour, so Ronan’s official birth was recorded at 1:10 a.m., according to Daily Mail

The 32-year-old mother, Emily Peterson, explained that she has been totally shocked by the ordeal. “It literally took me a day to wrap my head around it,” she said. “I didn’t realize it was quite that big of a deal until my nurse turned around and said ‘I’ve been working here 40 years and haven’t seen anything like that.’”

While Emily may be shocked, her husband predicted that something wild might happen on the night of their twin sons’ births.

Seth Peterson, who is a trooper with the Massachusetts State Police, said: “I said earlier that night that they were either going to be born on two different days or the time change was going to come into play.”

Despite the circumstances, the hospital is legally required to give the actual time of birth.

President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare, Michael K. Lauf, told ABC News that “the Peterson twins’ birth story was a remarkable occurrence.” He also said, “Our veteran maternity nurse, Deb Totten, said it was the first time she has seen it in more than 40 years of nursing.”

Emily Peterson is hoping that the uncanny event will not spark an intense rivalry between her sons. “Hopefully they’re not going to be fighting over it for the rest of their lives,” Peterson said.

Congratulations to the Peterson family on the birth of their twin boys!

How do you think the nurses first reacted to writing down the time of birth for Samuel and then Ronan?

