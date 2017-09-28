Popular TV Show Juggernaut Writer Trish Vradenburg Dies at 70

The entertainment and charity worlds lost a phenomenal star Monday when Trish Vradenburg passed away after suffering a heart attack in her home. She was 70.

Vradenburg co-founded the UsAgainstAlzheimer’s foundation and wrote for amazing television shows like Family Ties and Designing Women, according to Deadline.

“It is with immense sadness that UsAgainstAlzheimer’s announces her passing, and it is with the utmost gratitude that the organization cherishes her legacy and forges ahead in her memory,” the organization shared on Tuesday.

In 1986 she penned the novel Liberated Lady and she was well known for writing for a number of TV shows including CBS’ Kate and Allie and Everything Is Relative.

She is survived by husband George; daughter Alissa Vradenburg and son-in-law Michael Sheresky; son Tyler Vradenburg and daughter-in-law Jeannine; grandchildren Harrison Sheresky, Skyler Sheresky, May Vradenburg and Gavin Vradenburg; and her brother Rabbi Michael Lerner and sister-in-law Cat.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.

