Tupac And Pearl Jam Lead The Way For Rock Hall Of Fame Nominations

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017 nominations are in, and this year’s list includes some remarkable musicians. Iconic acts such as Pearl Jam and Tupac Shakur are leading the way in nominations.

The list also includes the likes of Depeche Mode, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Janet Jackson, the Cars, the Zombies, yes, and Jane’s Addiction. Other hopefuls on this year’s ballot incude: Bad Brains, Chaka Khan, Steppenwolf, MC5, Kraftwerk, Joe Tex, Joan Baez, Chic, and J. Geils Band.

For the fifth year in a row, the fans will be able to vote alongside the more than 800 artists, historians, and music industry insiders. From now until December 6th, the public can head over to RollingStone.com to cast their vote for the nominees they would like to see inducted into the Hall of Fame. The top five vote-getting acts will make up a “fan’s ballot” that will serve as one of the ballots that determines the class of 2016.

At the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, many groups with estranged band members will reunite for a single evening. Potential reunions at the 2017 induction ceremony include Steve Perry with Journey, Jane’s Addiction with original bassist Eric Avery, ELO with Bevan and Wood, and Depeche Mode with Clarke and keyboardist Alan Wilder.

The Hall of Fame class for 2016 included Deep Purple, Chicago, Cheap Trick, N.W.A., and Steve Miller.

The acts that receive the most votes will be announced in December and subsequently inducted at a special cermony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn next April, according to Rolling Stone.

