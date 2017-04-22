Tucker Carlson’s First Guest On New Show Should Make For An Interesting Interview

Earlier this week FOX news dropped political commentator Bill O’Reilly from their roster, amid reports of multiple sexual harassment allegations and lawsuits, and quickly named a replacement for his prime time slot in fellow FOX News host Tucker Carlson.

We now have news on the first guest of Tucker Carlson Tonight and it’s intriguing, to say the least.

None other than Caitlyn Jenner will join Carlson on his very first episode.

To some that may not seem surprising, since Caitlyn has been an unapologetic Republican for many years, but it’s her history with O’Reilly that makes her an interesting choice for the first guest in the time slot he once dominated.

Olympic gold medalist and former husband to Kardashian mom Kris Jenner, Bruce Jenner came out as transgender in 2015 and announced that he would continue the new chapter of his life as Caitlyn.

Bill O’Reilly infamously commented on Jenner’s decision to be true to who she is by saying, “Pardon me for this, but from the waist down, he is a ‘he.’”

This was his way of asserting that without gender reassignment surgery Caitlyn wouldn’t really be a woman.

Caitlyn recently announced that back in January of this year she did end up have gender reassignment surgery, and now like some karmic slap in the face to O’Reilly, the man taking over for him has invited the reality tv star he publicly ridiculed to come and sit down for an interview.

In reality though, Caitlyn likely appearing on the show as a part of her current promotional tour for her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

It’s clever, and maybe even brave, of Carlson to invite Caitlyn to his show, because Fox News‘ overwhelmingly politically conservative audience isn’t known to be the most welcoming of people from the LGBT community.

This feels like taking advantage of an opportunity to maybe unite the two and see if any common ground can be reached.

We wish them luck.

