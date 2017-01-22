Trump’s Grandson Tristan Doesn’t Have Time For Trump In Hilarious Photo

On Friday, January 20, 2017, Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States. Shortly following his official inauguration, Trump gathered his family nearby so he could say some of his first official orders. Although it was a momentous occasion, clearly no one told Trump’s grandson Tristan that he would become the most engaging thing about the photo.

Surrounded by family @realDonaldTrump signs his first orders yesterday. I think Tristan just wanted to go play😂🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BnFzqn5tOq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 21, 2017

When you’re five years old, having to hold a pose for a family photo for a few minutes can feel like an eternity, so we can’t really blame Tristan for not being able to hide his boredom in the political photo. Having suffered through an entire inauguration and a concert featuring Toby Keith and Three Doors Down, the fact that Tristan could even stay vertical for this photo is quite an accomplishment.

However, there’s no word yet on whether Tristan participated in any of today’s historic Women’s Marches throughout the globe, so it’s possible Tristan had this look on his face because he agreed with his grandfather’s policies about Planned Parenthood and couldn’t withhold his disdain.

