Trump Team May Move Press Briefing Room out of White House

Just days away before inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump and his team are possibly moving his press briefing room out of the White House’s West Wing, a controversial move.

According to Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus, the administration is planning on moving the press room from the West Wing to the Old Executive Office Building, “The one thing that we discussed was whether or not we want to do conferences in the [Executive Office Building].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We need a press corps who will report accurately on Trump’s actions and hold him completely accountable.” https://t.co/THUYjItCzV — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) January 15, 2017

He continued, “Which, by the way, is the White House. So no one is moving out of the White House. That is the White House, where you can fit four times the amount of people in the press conference, allowing more press, more press coverage from all over the country to have those press conferences. That’s what we’re talking about.”

During an interview with ABC, he addressed possible distress from press about the change of location and assures everyone that there is a reason.

“The only thing that’s been discussed is whether or not the initial press conferences are going to be in that small press room. For the people listening to this that don’t know this, the press room that people see on TV is very, very tiny — 49 people fit in that press room.”

Last press conference, the team welcomed nearly 600 people into the White House thinking there would be a little bit smaller turn out.

In a statement to the media, association President Jeff Mason said he is seeking “clarity” about reports that the press-briefing room may be moved.

Mason also made it clear that the association’s preference is to keep the press room where it is.

MORE NEWS: Mark Hamill Reads Donald Trump’s Meryl Streep Tweet as The Joker / Toby Keith Fires Back At Critics For Trump Inauguration Performance / Nicole Kidman Wants Americans To Support Donald Trump / Director Ron Howard Slams Donald Trump / Alec Baldwin Holds His Own Trump Press Conference

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com