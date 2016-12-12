Trump Supporter Has Epic 10-Minute Meltdown In Chicago Store

A Donald Trump supporter at a store in Chicago had an epic 10-minute meltdown that was caught entirely on camera.

The customer said at the beginning of the video, “Yes, I voted for Trump, so there. You want to kick me out because of that? And look who won.”

The woman is seeing raising her voice with the store employees from the start of the clip. The Trump supporter claims that the African-American women working the counter were discriminating against her because they offered her a $1 reusable bag.

“This woman [the cashier] screamed at me across the store like an animal… you’re an animal…I told you as the manager to reprimand…Michael is going to hear about this first thing Friday morning,” the customer said.

“You want to discriminate against me,” the woman said. “You want to name-call me, you want to name-call me!”

The incident went down on the night before Thanksgiving at the Michaels store at 3131 N. Clark St. in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood, according to Chicago Patch.

When the woman that was ranting at the store employees approached the female filming the incident, Jessie Grady, the Trump supporter turned her insults towards Grady.

“I don’t know what you think you’re video-ing lady,” the Trump supporter said. “I was just discriminated against by two black women and you being a white woman and you literally thinking that’s OK… why don’t you go home to your husband who’s cheating on you.”

Grady explained that she had just gone through the checkout line at the store, and was standing near the exit showing her 2-year-old child a Christmas ornament. Before Grady began taking the video, the screaming had been going on for several minutes.

According to Grady, who is a white woman, the Trump supporter went into a “30-minute racist rant complete with yelling and cursing and repeated references to the fact that both employees were African-American.”

The video was shared on YouTube with the title, “Racist White Woman Trump Rant in Chicago Store.” Since being shared on the Internet, the clip has received more than 148k views.

