Popculture

Trump Gets Shut Down Over Hamilton ‘Harassment’ Tweet

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter after Vice President-elect Mike Pence was booed […]

By

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter after Vice President-elect Mike Pence was booed during a Hamilton performance, demanding an apology from the cast for their “harassment.” But the internet was quick to fire back, and promptly shut down the president-elect for his off-base remarks.

At the end of the performance, the Hamilton cast gave an impromptu response to Vice President-elect Pence being booed, telling him and the crowd, “I see you walking out but I hope you will hear us. There’s nothing to boo here, we’re all sharing a story of love.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

President-elect Trump, however, took the dialogue as harassment, and vehemently pointed his finger at the Hamilton cast.

But the internet wasn’t having it. Countless people took to Twitter to respond to President-elect Trump’s tweet, noting that first and foremost, “conversation is not harassment,” and also pointing out the irony of President-elect Trump demanding an apology for “rude” words when he himself has refused to apologize for the sexist, racist, insensitive remarks he has made throughout this campaign, and moreover, his entire life.

MORE DONALD TRUMP NEWS: Big Bang Theory Co-Creator Boldly Reacts To Trump Presidency / Trump Supporters Take Boycotting To A New Level / Kanye West Reveals Allegiance To Trump

Do you think President-elect Trump’s tweet was an overreaction, or was the Hamilton cast out of line for exercising their First Amendment rights?

[ H/T EW ]

Related Posts