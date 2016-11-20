Trump Gets Shut Down Over Hamilton ‘Harassment’ Tweet

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter after Vice President-elect Mike Pence was booed during a Hamilton performance, demanding an apology from the cast for their “harassment.” But the internet was quick to fire back, and promptly shut down the president-elect for his off-base remarks.



At the end of the performance, the Hamilton cast gave an impromptu response to Vice President-elect Pence being booed, telling him and the crowd, “I see you walking out but I hope you will hear us. There’s nothing to boo here, we’re all sharing a story of love.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tonight, VP-Elect Mike Pence attended #HamiltonBway. After the show, @BrandonVDixon delivered the following statement on behalf of the show. pic.twitter.com/Jsg9Q1pMZs — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) November 19, 2016

President-elect Trump, however, took the dialogue as harassment, and vehemently pointed his finger at the Hamilton cast.

Our wonderful future V.P. Mike Pence was harassed last night at the theater by the cast of Hamilton, cameras blazing.This should not happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2016

The Theater must always be a safe and special place.The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2016

But the internet wasn’t having it. Countless people took to Twitter to respond to President-elect Trump’s tweet, noting that first and foremost, “conversation is not harassment,” and also pointing out the irony of President-elect Trump demanding an apology for “rude” words when he himself has refused to apologize for the sexist, racist, insensitive remarks he has made throughout this campaign, and moreover, his entire life.

@realDonaldTrump conversation is not harassment sir. And I appreciate @mike_pence for stopping to listen. — Brandon Victor Dixon (@BrandonVDixon) November 19, 2016

The countless Americans that have been Insulted, Degraded, Marginalized, Harassed, Intimidated. APOLOGIZE for that! APOLOGIZE for your HATE! — Christopher Jackson (@ChrisisSingin) November 19, 2016

Artists will never apologize for speaking truth to power. Keep asking. Keep getting put in your place. It’s on. https://t.co/joybQ638RI — Ava DuVernay (@AVAETC) November 19, 2016

President & VP Elect Trump and Pence feel harassed when politely asked to respect Americans’ equality and inalienable rights. Telling. https://t.co/rUql7ci9ay — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) November 19, 2016

MORE DONALD TRUMP NEWS: Big Bang Theory Co-Creator Boldly Reacts To Trump Presidency / Trump Supporters Take Boycotting To A New Level / Kanye West Reveals Allegiance To Trump

Do you think President-elect Trump’s tweet was an overreaction, or was the Hamilton cast out of line for exercising their First Amendment rights?

[ H/T EW ]