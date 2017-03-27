True Detective Season 3 In Development; David Milch Involved

Nic Pizzolatto’s True Detective was a smash hit for HBO when it debuted in 2014, bringing big screen stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson to TV for a slow burn existential crime drama mystery – the likes of which no one had ever seen. However, when the show took a questionable anthology approach, fans went into season 2 not knowing what to expect. Unfortunately, despite a talented cast (Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn), True Detective season 2 crashed an burned. Hard.

…So hard, in fact, that it was highly (expected? Assumed?) that True Detective season 3 was out of the question. However, according to a new report, True Detective season 3 is currently in development – and it’s supposedly bringing some big creative talent onboard!

EW reported the following regarding the current status of True Detective season 3:

EW has exclusively learned that creator Nic Pizzolatto has penned at least the first two episodes for a potential third edition of the acclaimed anthology crime drama.

We have also learned that Emmy-winning writer-producer David Milch — the mind behind dramas such as Deadwood and NYPD Blue — is coming on board to work with Pizzolatto.

It’s specified that the extent of Pizzolatto and Milch’s collaboration is “not yet formalized.” However, it’s already being said that Milch (acclaimed writer of shows like NYPD Blue and Deadwood) will NOT serve as showrunner. Best guess is that he would help punch up the script and dialogue in his uniquely stylized manner – areas that True Detective season 2 failed in.

