Triple Murder Spree Ends When One Suspect Surrenders, The Other Kills Himself

The hunt for a couple who are allegedly responsible for a two-state killing spree has finally come to an end at a motel in Georgia. The couple, William Boyette, 44, and Mary rice, 38, were cornered on Tuesday morning by the local police, Georgia State Patrol, U.S. Marshals and SWAT officers after a two-weeks on the run.

Rice decided to surrender to the authorities. Boyette, however, did not surrender, he chose to take his own life. Not long after Rice surrendered, Boyette shot himself in the head.

“He took his own life,” said the Florida Escambia County Sherriff’s Office spokesperson. “Rive gave up … She left the motel room to surrender and, a short time later, he shot himself.”

Rice is currently being held at a local county jail but has yet to be charged for her alleged crimes. According to authorities, Rice and Boyette are allegedly responsible for shooting Kayla Crocker when the stole her car. She eventually passed away at a Florida hospital.

The first victims of the couple’s alleged killing spree started with the deaths of Alicia Greer and Jacqueline Moore. Greer had been in a relationship with Boyette before her death.

“What we are experiencing is a running nightmare, quite honestly,” the Sheriff’s office spokesperson said about the spree.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of these terrible crimes.

