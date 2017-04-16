Tori Spelling Reveals New Photo Despite IRS Emptying Account

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have come under fire recently as it was revealed that they owe the government hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes. Over the weekend, it was reported that the IRS took action and drained their bank accounts in an attempt to right their wrongs. Despite this financial turmoil, Spelling took the time to share a photo of her family, which recently grew by one child, on her Twitter account.

I love our first family photos with Baby Beau with @people! https://t.co/7xr42wfkK6 pic.twitter.com/NqobWOvFtI — Tori Spelling (@Tori_Spelling) April 13, 2017

The family welcomed Beau Dean on March 2, which Spelling said was a blessing when it came to healing the rocky relationship she was in with McDermott.

Three years ago, news came out that McDermott had been unfaithful, throwing the family’s life into disarray. The news came almost a decade after the pair had married in 2006. Much of the drama was on full display in Spelling’s reality series, True Tori. Despite the stress, Spelling said she “never for a moment” considered ending things.

“Everyone was saying, ‘Divorce him! Why is she staying with him? That is weak,’” she revealed to PEOPLE. “But my gut instincts just shut it all out, and I said, ‘I love this man. If there is a way to work it out, I want to try to do that.’”

The couple entered counseling together and McDermott had a stint in rehab.

“We worked on everything,” Spelling explained. “The relationship as we knew it died. We had to bury that and start new.”

The details of their financial woes have yet to be fully released, but they were issued a lien for more than $700,000 for their 2014 taxes alone.

Spelling is rumored to owe more than $80,000 in unpaid credit cards and McDermott’s ex-wife is seeking nearly $100,000 from him in child support. Dean narrowly avoided jail time, claiming he “fell on hard times.”

Even through all of their financial woes, the couple’s extravagant lifestyle hasn’t appeared to change.

As evidenced by the photo, it looks like the family can still rely on one another to get through these tough times, which will hopefully be resolved soon.

