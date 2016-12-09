Tom Hanks’ Son Posts Powerful Message And Reveals He Has A Daughter

Chet Hanks, the son of Hollywood superstars Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday to confirm that he is a father.

The 26-year-old took to social media to share why he has kept his daughter away from the spotlight. Chet also explained that the birth of his daughter has had a tremendous impact on his life, and she was the motivation behind getting sober.

No disrespect to people that post their kids, I just I never wanted her to be dragged into the negativity surrounding my past. A video posted by 🌴LA / WORLD WIDE 🌍 (@chethanx) on Dec 7, 2016 at 2:59pm PST

He shared the video with the caption: “No disrespect to people that post their kids, I just never wanted her to be dragged into negativity surrounding my past.”

“I know I’ve not been active on the [Instagram] lately, because I’ve been figuring out my life, which is what we’re all doing, and social media’s all bulls**t anyway,” Chet said.

“I want to share something today because it’s about to be shared anyway in the press, which is the fact that I have a daughter,” he said. “I do have a daughter, she’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me, she’s the reason why I turned my life around and got sober. I’ve been sober for over a year and a half from everything.”

Chet also said that he does not plan on posting photos of his baby girl on social media.

“She’s not something to be posted,” he said. “She’s something that I love, that’s changed my life but the fact is she’s about to be shared with everybody so I wanted you to hear it from me.”

The rapper then concluded by saying that things are looking up even though his past has been difficult.

“It hasn’t been easy making all my mistakes in public but I’m figuring it out,” he continued. “I’m doing the best that I can.”

Chet did not reveal the identity of his baby’s mother, but he has defended her honor on Twitter on several occasions.

Really sad how the media has to portray the mother of my child in such a crass way. She is one of the nicest people I know… — Chester M. Hanks (@CHETHAZE) December 8, 2016

It’s really frustrating that the media can just lie and say whatever they want about people that don’t have a voice to defend themselves — Chester M. Hanks (@CHETHAZE) December 8, 2016

