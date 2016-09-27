Tom Hanks Crashes Wedding, Adorable Pictures Ensue

One couple in New York City was in for the surprise of their life when two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks showed up while they was taking their wedding photos in Central Park.

The 60-year-old actor was jogging through the city’s famed park when he saw the wedding photo shoot taking place.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He had on a hoodie and a hat and took them off as he was coming up, and he was like, ‘Hi, I’m Tom Hanks.’ And we’re all like, ‘Got that,’” the wedding photographer Meg Miller recalled. “He also said he’s an ordained minister if they needed to get married right now, but they were already married.”

According to Miller, the Sully star then proceeded to shake hands with the couple, kiss the bride’s hand and wish them both congratulations on social media.

Hanks posted a selfie with the lucky bride and groom with the caption: “Elisabeth and Ryan! Congrats and blessings! Hanx.”

Elizabeth and Ryan! Congrats and blessings! Hanx. pic.twitter.com/Uy2GIqYphU — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) September 24, 2016

Photographer Meg Miller posted a photo collage of snaps including Hanks alongside the couple with a slew of hashtags and the caption: “Yesterday’s wedding was so beautiful! Elisabeth and Ryan you planned on amazing celebration. The icing on the cake was @tomhanks stopping in Central Park to wish them congratulations.”

After Hanks posed for the selfie on Twitter, he just “sort of took off running,” Miller said. “Had he just run past us we would have never known it was him.”

It’s safe to say that for Elisabeth and Ryan that it feels like life really is like a box of chocolates – you never know what you’re going to get.

Congratulations to the newlywed couple!

[H/T TODAY, Huffington Post]