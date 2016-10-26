Tom Cruise Says He Is ‘Proud’ of Being a Scientologist for 30 Years

No amount of criticism will change Tom Cruise’s faith.

The actor was recently asked about his membership in the Church of Scientology and did not shy away from talking about it despite the increase in documentaries taking a negative stance on the religion, which has led to extensive public scrutiny.

“It’s something that has helped me incredibly in my life. I’ve been a Scientologist for over 30 years. It’s something that is, you know…without it, I wouldn’t be where I am,” the Jack Reacher: Never Go Back actor shared at the movie’s London premiere, according to E! News. “So, it’s a beautiful religion. I’m incredibly proud.”

The actor’s religion is rumored be part of the reason the 54-year-old does not have a relationship with his daughter Suri.

