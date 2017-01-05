Todd Fisher Shares Drawing of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher in Heaven

Todd Fisher is speaking out about the deaths of his mother Debbie Reynolds and his sister Carrie Fisher on December 27th and 28th.

According to Us Weekly, Fisher took to Twitter to share a drawing by a fan of Carrie and Reynolds wrapping their arms around each other. Carrie is dressed in her Princess Leia costume from Star Wars and Reynolds is in her Singin’ in the Rain costume as Kathy Selden.

This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting pic.twitter.com/AeIVGaGl9k — Todd Fisher (@tafish) December 29, 2016

“This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years,” Todd said on Twitter on December 29. “I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting.”

Carrie passed away on Tuesday at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack. While the family was planning the funeral, Reynolds suffered a stroke and was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Her last words are said to have been, “I miss her so much,” she said. “I want to be with Carrie.”

The two talked about their close-knit relationship in an interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2011. “I would say that Carrie and I have finally found happiness. I admire her strength in survival. I admire that she is alive, that she has chosen to make it,” Reynolds said of Carrie’s troubled past.

“I always feel as a mother does, that I protect her. Who will do that when I’m gone?”

