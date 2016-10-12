Today Show Host Al Roker Broadcasts Live From Having Knee Surgery, With His Teddy Bear

TODAY show’s Al Roker had to have total knee replacement surgery on October 11, and he shared the experience live on social media. The 62-year-old weatherman documented the moments before the surgery in the waiting room, and even as he was being wheeled down the hall for the operation.

Before the operation, Roker’s wife, Deborah Roberts, took a video as he was being prepped for the surgery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A video @debrobertsabc just shot as I get ready to head in for #totalkneereplacement #knee And thanks for all the prayers and good thoughts pic.twitter.com/yK6XYdWO9M — Al Roker (@alroker) October 11, 2016

While in the hospital, Roker had a special gift that to help him get through the surgery. Leila, Roker’s daughter, let him borrow her beloved teddy bear named Sammy to keep him company.

My girl, @ohleilala let me borrow Sammy, her #beloved #teddybear to get me through post #totalkneereplacement #surgery A video posted by Al Roker (@alroker) on Oct 12, 2016 at 2:09am PDT

Via Facetime on Wednesday, Roker told TODAY, “I feel better than I thought [I would].” He noted that he had his left knee operated on 15 years ago and then continued, “I feel pretty good, I mean I really do.”

Typically after a knee surgery, patients stay in the hospital for an average of three to five days, according to WebMD.

Roker will be away from the office for two weeks but he is already looking forward to getting back to work. “I hope to be back with you on MOnday the 24th [of October]” he said.

To keep up with Al Roker and see more videos from before and after his knee surgery, be sure to follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

We wish Al Roker a speedy recovery!

[H/T TODAY]