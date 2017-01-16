Toby Keith Fires Back At Critics For Trump Inauguration Performance

Much like Midas and his reputation for everything he touches turning to gold, anything president-elect touches turns into a controversy. The latest focus of Trump-inspired controversy is Toby Keith, who announced on Friday that he would be performing at the upcoming presidential inauguration. The musician told doubters what he thinks about their views in a statement shared with Entertainment Weekly.

Toby Keith responds to critics of his decision to perform for Trump’s inauguration. https://t.co/2e62NYpYSi — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 14, 2017

In the statement, Keith says, “I don’t apologize for performing for our country or military,” and adds, “I performed at events for previous presidents [George W.] Bush and [Barack] Obama and over 200 shows in Iraq and Afghanistan for the USO.”

It’s easy for people who oppose Trump’s views to ask for a complete boycott of his presidency, and although aligning himself with the controversial president might not be a good look, Keith clearly understands that this is a complicated issue. Regardless of what his personal political views are, it sounds like he is keeping the entire country in mind when announcing he would perform.

Also, when the president asks you to perform at an inauguration, and having performed for both republican and democrat presidential inaugurations, it must have been a hard offer to turn down.

The “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” will be held on January 19th at the Lincoln Memorial and where Keith will join 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, Jennifer Holliday, The Piano Guys, and the Frontmen of Country. The Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and Jackie Evancho are also scheduled to appear.

Trump is still dealing with the controversies he’s caused earlier this week when calling Meryl Streep “over-rated.” The actress used her time at the Golden Globe Awards to make a plea for tolerance and empathy and, despite not specifically addressing the president-elect, everyone in Hollywood knew who she was referring to and what her fears were.

Do you think Keith should perform at the inauguration regardless of political views or is this an opportunity for musicians to use their fame to make a political statement? Let us know in the comments!

