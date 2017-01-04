Tito Ortiz Makes Boatload Of Cash Betting Against Ronda Rousey, Slams Her With Scorching Caption

Looks like in the fight between Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes, it was Tito Ortiz who really came out on top. The former UFC fighter didn’t have any confidence in Rousey’s ability to take out her opponent during UFC 207, so, he bet against her and came out with a boatload of money.

But, just to add insult to injury, Ortiz didn’t just stop at sharing the news of his victory with is followers on Instagram. No, he made sure to post a phot of his winnings receipt showing just how much he came home with. What’s more, he added salt to the wound.

“You have to love easy bets,” he captioned the photo with the hashtag #ufc207 – in case anyone doubted who he was betting against.

The much-anticipated return of Rousey to the Octagon came to a crashing, and disappointing end when Nunes was able to defeat her in less than a minute with a TKO. Many Rousey fans were utterly disappointed in the show, and even more so in Rousey’s coach. Nunes just kept hitting Rousey, and Rousey didn’t get the chance to fight back.

Much like Nunes against Rousey in the ring, it seems that Ortiz has slammed Rousey on social media. Of course, also like Rousey in the ring, it doesn’t look as if she has retaliated.

What do you think? Was his comment just a little too much gloating after a fight like that?

