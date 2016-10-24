Three Friends Killed In Uber Hit-And-Run Crash, Driver Of Other Car Runs Off On Foot

On Sunday in Milwaukee, three women were killed when a vehicle ran a red light and slammed into their Uber ride.

In a statement released on Monday, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Ashley Sawatzke (30), Amy Taylor (32), and Lindsey Cohen (35).

Videos by PopCulture.com

The autopsies were expected to be performed on the bodies of the victims on Monday, according to Daily Mail.

The name of the Uber driver is Tim Snyder. The 41-year-old motorist was taken to the hospital and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Two of the passengers died at the scene of the crash, Sawatzke and Taylor, while Cohen died later at a local hospital where she died of injuries.

The crash took place around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning. A 2015 Lexus R350 headed southbound on North 2nd Street ran through a red light and crashed into the 2013 Ford Fusion that was traveling westbound near the 200 block of Clybourn Avenue.

The two men that were in the Lexus that ran the red light fled the scene of the crash on foot. The Lexus they were driving had been reported stolen.

According to an autopsy report, the posted speed limit is 30 mph. Speed has been listed as a factor in the crash.

On Monday, a 23-year-old driver surrendered himself to the police. As of 2:40 p.m., no charges had been filed, according to ABC 7.

The three women were co-workers and had been employed at Energy BBDO, an advertising firm in Chicago. While working together in account management, the three became friends and were talented contributors to their team according to what their co-workers said.

President of Energy BBDO, Tonise Paul, in a prepared statement: “We are absolutely devastated by the loss of these three incredible, exuberant young women who were taken from us far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones at this tragic moment. The grief of their absence is felt deeply across our Energy BBDO family.”

A spokeswoman for Uber, Kayla Whaling, said the company has been in touch with Snyder since the accident happened.

“We are devastated to hear of this tragic accident and extend our deepest thoughts to all those grieving for the loss of their loved ones. We will support the police investigation in every way we can,” Whaling said.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of Ashley Sawatzke, Amy Taylor, and Lindsey Cohen.

[H/T Daily Mail, ABC 7, Chicago Tribune]