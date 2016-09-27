This Netflix & Chill Sack Is Enormous

Let’s be honest: We are all well-aware of the Netflix & Chill meme. The craze hit last year when netizens took the pure phrase and turned it into something sexual. Naturally, many people capitalized on the ever-popular euphemism, and now one bean bag company has made an enormous Netflix & Chill sack.

The $300+ bean bag is definitely big enough for all kinds of chilling. Called the “Chill Bag,” this 8′ bean bag chair is something that any streaming fans should look into.

At 130 pounds, the massive chair holds nothing but fluff and the promise for promiscuous nights with your special someone. The bean bag is covered in a super soft suede cover, so you will be more than comfortable when you Netflix & Chill.

If you’re unsure if the bean bag will suit your tastes, then you should know it comes in a variety of colors. And, of course, it does come in red so you can color-match your lovely chair with Netflix’s bright logo.

The chair can easily fit two people, so you will be able to invite friends over to check out Netflix’s newest shows. Whether you ‘chill’ or chill, the comfortable bean bag can sit three to four people with no problem.

If you want to check out the official production description, then you can read it below:

“Looking for a large bean bag chair? look no further! our 8 foot sack is the largest foam bag chair on the market. It’s big enough for even the largest families and huge pro-athletes, this chill bag is perfect for a family that is looking for a unique piece of furniture to enjoy in their home theatre or for someone that wants the biggest and the best out there. The highest quality fabrics with the most color options on the market set this chair apart. V we call them bean bag chairs, but you’ll find no beans or Styrofoam pellets here. Just the softest, highest quality shredded foam for a totally unique lounging experience.”

After you get the enormous cushion, then you should go ahead and plan out your Netflix viewing schedule. It’s unlikely you’ll get the bean bag before October rolls in, so you’ll need to queue your shows accordingly. If you want to check out a list of what’s leaving and coming to the site in October, ComicBook.com’s got you covered.

Unsurprisingly, there’s some great content coming to Netflix next month. Projects like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, American Horror Story: Hotel, The Flash (Season 2), Arrow (Season 4), Vampire Diaries (Season 7), Big Eyes, and more will be heading to the site.

