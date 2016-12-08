This Is What Having Sex With Channing Tatum Is Like

Jenna Dewan Tatum, wife to Magic Mike star Channing Tatum, recently opened up to give steamy details on her sex life with her husband of seven years.

For the January issue of Cosmopolitan, the Step Up actress dished on the bedroom details about her relationship with her 36-year-old actor beau saying: “I’ve always been a very sexual person. We definitely have a very happy and healthy [sex life].”

The celebrity couple first met on the set of 2006 dance flick Step Up. The two were clearly a match made in heaven as Jenna explained how they have a natural connection in that they are both dancers.

“Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical body,” she said. “It’s primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature. You feel your body in a certain way. Channing is very much the same way.”

They first got engaged in September of 2008, and then tied the knot the following July, according to Page Six.

Jenna also talked about the first night that her and Channing made the relationship official.

“It was two nights of being weird. We hadn’t even kissed,” she said. “And then he went out partying with a bunch of dancers. His room was right above mine, and he came down drunk with a sombrero on, banging on my door. He was like, ‘I couldn’t stop thinking about you. Let’s do this. I just want to be with you.’ From that point forward, we were together.”

Ever since that magical moment, the two have been the definition of couple’s goals. Four years after getting hitched, they added an addition to the family with their daughter Everly.

Being a wife and mom, Jenna has a natural instinct to take care of her loved ones. She is a Reiki enthusiast and regularly using the Japanese healing technique on Channing and her daughter.

“I like to play around. I’ll do it with Evie when she’s getting overwhelmed,” Jenna said. “It’s an ancient healing modality from Japan where you tap into your conscious energy conflict. Chan loves it. He gets all the nice side effects of having a hippie wife.”

What is your reaction to hearing what Jenna Dewan Tatum had to say about her sex life with Channing?

[H/T Page Six]