This Frozen/Harley Quinn Mash-Up Is A Sight To Behold

In a world where every production company is seeking out its own connected universe, no one ever thought they’d get to see two of the heavy-hitters come together.

Furthermore, no one had the sightest idea that Warner Bros’ mega-star Harley Quinn would find her way into Disney’s hit musical Frozen.

While it may not happen in reality, fans now don’t have to imagine what this character cross-over would look like. Thanks to another genius entry from BossLogic, you can stop imagining.

In the latest piece from internet artists BossLogic, the Suicide Squad iteration of Harley Quinn was re-imagined as the Frozen ice quenn herself, Elsa.

BossLogic tweeted the work out on Saturday, and it looks a little something like this.

Harley stands in the classic Elsa pose, but holds her bat instead of creating icy magic. The trademark bat happens to be made of ice however, adding to the enchanting allusion that these worlds were meant to cross.

BossLogic took this opportunity to weave his logo into the design, as Harley’s shirts is printed with that name, instead of “Daddy’s Little Monster”. The artist also manages to fit Disney logos and trademarks into the piece, in the form of Harley’s tattoos.

Just below her left eye, a Mickey Mouse shadow appears. If you look into the tear in her shirt, you will find a piece of the word ‘Disney’ in its classic lettering.

