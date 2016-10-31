This Alaskan River Beast Is Terrifying And Resembles The Loch Ness Monster

In the Chena River in Fairbanks, Alaska, a man captured bizarre footage showing an enormous creature moving in the water. After receiving more than 350k views on the Bureau of Land Management – Alaska Facebook page, many viewers have been comparing the “strange thing” to the iconic Loch Ness monster in Scotland.

The video was posted on the Bureau of Land Management – Alaska Facebook page with the caption: “#WildWednesday Our Fairbanks employees captured this strange ‘thing’ swimming in the Chena River in Fairbanks, #Alaska. Filmed by Craig McCaa and Ryan Delaney (BLM).”

The film was captured by Craig McCaa, on Ocotber 18 he told the Alaska Dispatch News that he observed a 12-to-15-foot-long object that was moving back and forth for several minutes.

Some viewers have been hypothesizing that the moving thing was garbage or some other form of aquatic life. McCaa admitted that he added minor sound effects to the video and sped it up a little bit, and during an interview with ADN, McCaa said,” It never fully revealed itself.”

“I initially thought, and several people thought, it could be some rope that snagged on the bottom of the river with chunks of ice,” McCaa said. “Other people have mentioned everything from sea monster to giant sturgeon.”

The video was also shared on YouTube with the caption:

While most users are in little doubt that the floating object is alive, the species of the creature has led to rampant online debate.

Some social media viewers believe the animal is a distant cousin of Scottish tourism cash register Nessie while others insist the sea-dwelling brute is a ‘beaver gator’, reports website 9Pickle.”

What do you think this giant creature in the water could be?

