There Is One Specific Way To Fight Holiday Depression, According To Researchers

Christmas can be a tough time for people who suffer from depression during the holiday season. In order to cure the blues, researchers from the University of Sydney are suggesting that masturbation could be the best fix.

Researchers Spring Chenoa Cooper and Anthony J. Santella took it upon themselves to discover the health benefits of solo sex.

While some may be cringing at the awkward subject matter, the study suggests that 94% of men admit to masturbation, as do 85% of women, according to The Conversation. Even though it’s totally weird to talk about, it’s apparently a “normal part of healthy sexual development.”

In fact, there are serious health benefits of masturbation:

“For men, masturbation helps reduce risk of prostate cancer, probably by giving the prostate a chance to flush out potential cancer-causing agents,” the study says.

“For women, masturbation can help prevent cervical infections and urinary tract infections through the process of ‘tenting,’ or the opening of the cervix that occurs as part of the arousal process.”

“Masturbation can lower risk of type-2 diabetes (though this association may also be explained by greater overall health), reduce insomnia through hormonal and tension release, and increase pelvic floor strength through the contractions that happen during orgasm.”

“Masturbation can also indirectly prevent infertility by protecting people from sexually transmitted infections (STIs) that can lead to infertility – you can’t give yourself one of these infections!”

Clearly, there are far more benefits than just the physical pleasure for both men and women. To learn more from the study go here.

For all the people who are still too uncomfortable to have this conversation with anybody, respected universities have tried to make it easier for everybody by providing thorough information regarding the act.

What are your thoughts about this new study suggesting that masturbation is a good way to fight depression?

