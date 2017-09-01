The World of Ice & Fire: The Untold History of Westeros And The Game of Thrones Cover Revealed

George R.R. has revealed the cover to The World of Ice and Fire: The Untold History of Weteros and the Game of Thrones.The cover features the three-headed dragon most often seen as the symbol of House Targaryen. The coffee table book will tell the history of the Targaryen kings from before Robert’s Rebellion, as well as the history of the First Men and the Andals. These histories are often referenced in the Song of Ice and Fire novels, but this volume will tell the stories more completely. Martin has provided over 50,000 words of text to accompany the book’s original artwork.The World of Ice and Fire: The Untold History of Westeros will be released on October 28, 2014.