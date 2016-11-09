The Rock Shares Fiery New Jumanji Photo

Things are getting heated on the set of the Jumanji reboot!

Everyone knows Jumanji is right in the thick of the filming stage of production, aiming to have the film ready for a Christmas 2017 release. As it stands right now, the film is well on its way to meeting that goal.

Starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black, Jumanji will be a sequel to the popular 1995 film of the same name. The original starred Robin Williams, and follwed a young boy who went missing, after getting lost in the jungles of a magical board game. When the game was opened up, years later, the boy was fully grown. Williams played the adult version of the character, and led two children through the destruction that the game unleased onto the real world.

This new sequel follows a group for teenagers who get sucked into the game during detention. When they wake up in the jungle, they all have grown-up looks, hence the casting of the film.

In typical Dwayne Johnson fashion, The Rock has been sharing photos and videos from the set of Jumanji. He and Kevin Hart both made a habit of using social media to catalog the film’s production when they last worked together, on the comedy Central Intelligence.

In his latest tease, Johnson shared an official photo of his character in action. The picture appeared on his personal Instagram account, and it showed a The Rock handling some serious fire power.

This film is going to be action-packed, apparently more so than the original. The Rock is having a blast with these new weapons, and no such things were seen in the Robin Williams film.

Jumanji was written by Chris McKenna, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, and Erik Sommers. The film is being directed by Jake Kasdan, and also features a performance by Nick Jonas.