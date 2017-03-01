The Reason Why This Woman’s Boring Videos Still Attract So Many Viewers

One woman has figured out a surefire way to make mundane activities turn into viral video moments. Banshee Moon, aka Farm Girl, has racked up a massive following by doing ordinary activities while showing off her incredibly toned bod at the same time.

In one of the more popular videos, the nearly 50-year-old woman reviews a rocket-stove. While discussing a wood-burning oven wouldn’t typically draw in huge crowds, Farm Girl was filmed rocking a skintight gray top that put her busty build on full display.

Here’s how the duo describes their YouTube channel:

“The Banshee Moon channel offers a variety of fun, interesting entertainment featuring Farm Girl and sometimes her husband. Farm Girl is a beautiful, fit warm and friendly woman of almost 50 years of age. She is an inspiration to many who wish to live a fun, active and healthy lifestyle after 40. She loves to shoot guns, cut trees down with a chainsaw, drive fast cars, throw an ax, pull tractors and travel the world. She is pretty much up for anything Farmer can throw at her! We follow on all kinds of endeavors; while she shops for bikinis and panties, creates culinary delights from her farm fresh eggs or the hogs slaughtered on the small farm. Farm girl knows that life is short and should be lived to the fullest. She works hard as a small business owner but takes time to do things like traveling, exercising & hanging out with family.”

These comments are typical ones found on Farm Girl’s videos:

“I came for the rocket stove, I stayed for the nipples,” one commenter wrote.

“Good to get abreast of how one of those stoves works, hot stuff,” another said.

A slew of Farm Girl’s other videos have received millions of views. While it’s possible that the people are flocking in droves to learn more about “How To Make Gluten-Free Zucchini Bread” or a “Dry-Wall Lesson,” it’s probably not out of the question to assume that most of Farm Girl’s fans are coming just to watch her.

Check out Farm Girl’s YouTube channel here.

Have you ever watched Farm Girl’s videos on YouTube?

