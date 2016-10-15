The Physics Of This Baseball Play Are Baffling

At the Cleveland Indians game against the Houston Astros on Monday, Jose Ramirez hit a two-out double in the second inning. As he was sliding into second base, something utterly bizarre happened.

“That thing does not obey the laws of physics at all.” pic.twitter.com/XyXLdfnbLU — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) May 10, 2016

While sliding head first, Ramirez’s helmet fell off and ricocheted off both of his legs. It appeared that the helmet was going to fall behind Ramirez, instead it ended up flying forward and striking him in the shoulder nearly landed back on top of his head. Needless to say, if this scene were to play out in a movie, viewers would likely laugh at the unrealism of the situation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The MLB Gifs Twitter account shared the insane video with the caption: “That thing does not obey the laws of physics at all.”

In total, it takes about 1.95 seconds for Ramirez’s helmet to go from his head, bounce off his left leg, his right heel, and then land again on his back. The helmet soars up into the air about 9 or 10 feet, and flies completely over Astros shortstop Carlos Correa’s head.

To make the play even more strange, Correa seems completely unfazed by the by the helmet landing only inches away from his face.

Ramirez clearly has had a problem keeping his helmet on his head this season. According to Let’s Go Tribe, this is the seventh time in 28 games that it’s flown off during the course of play.

What other sports plays have you seen with such bizarre results?

[H/T Twitter: MLB Gifs, Let’s Go Tribe]