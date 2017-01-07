The Most Popular Netflix Shows in Every US State

By this point, you’ve probably heard the phrase “Netflix and Chill”, a phrase that has grown to have multiple meanings but is nonetheless a great example of how the streaming service has become one with modern culture. Whether you like political thrillers, stand up comedy, or nostalgia fests, there’s a little something for everyone.

Some new data compiled by Highspeedinternet.com illustrates what the most watched show is in any given part of the country, with some surprising results. Here is how they arrived at their results.

“Our team took the top 75 TV shows on Netflix, cross-referenced the shows with Google Trends data, and determined which series was most likely to be streamed on devices near you. So hand over the remote and settle in while we dig into the data and discuss what streaming has to say about your part of the country.”

Some aren’t so surprising actually, like the fact that some of the service’s best-rated shows are included, like House of Cards, Orange Is The New Black, Stranger Things, and Bloodlines. What is surprising is that House of Cards, the network’s first true must-see show, only takes the top spot in two states (Colorado and Virginia).

Shows like Orange Is The New Black and Making A Murderer are much more expansive across the map, and Bloodline is all over the east coast. The biggest winner happens to be the incredibly addictive Scandal, which carves a path down the midwest and holds places all along the southern and eastern borders.

Oh, and if you’re looking for the reason Fuller House keeps getting renewed, look no further than Wisconsin. Also worthy of note is just how unsurprising it is that Texas and Nevada claim Narcos as their most-watched show on the service.

You can view the entire map in the gallery.

