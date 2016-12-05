The Internet Is Having A Meme Party With A New Photo Of Nicki Minaj

After rapper Nikki Minaj posted a series of photos on Instagram, the Internet has gone out of control having a meme party with the new snaps.

In the pictures, the 33-year-old musician is rocking a pair of Christian Dior sunglasses along with a skin-tight Versace dress and Gianvito Rossi stilettos, according to her social media post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the first photo that received the full-on meme treatment for her followers on social media, Minaj shared a snap on Instagram with the caption: “When u defeat all other bags u get to meet this one in the final round. Obsessed…dress by #Versace shades #ChristianDior shoes #GianvitoRossi.”

When u defeat all other bags u get to meet this one in the final round. 😍🍭🍭🍭🙏🏽🎀💟🌈🌈🌈🌈 obsessed ~ dress by #Versace shades #ChristianDior shoes #GianvitoRossi A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 3, 2016 at 10:43am PST

Once the first image hit social media, a meme party had begun. The “Feeling Myself” rapper had a good sense of humor about the situation, and even posted two more photos to give her fans more material to make memes out of.

Minaj was all dressed up this past Friday in order to support her rapper boyfriend Meek Mill’s album release party at the Gold Room in Atlanta, Georgia.

Another meme for y’all 😩 A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 3, 2016 at 5:18pm PST

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 3, 2016 at 5:20pm PST

Here’s some of the best Nikki Minaj memes below:

when you see a bitch throwing shade at you but you decide to let Jesus fix her pic.twitter.com/4qwm7qbCyL — neto (@netominaj) December 4, 2016

when ur sugar daddy tells you he almost got assassinated today but you already know bcus you hired the hitman pic.twitter.com/Eqkpdie6HC — Tré Melvin (@TreMelvin) December 4, 2016

To keep up with Nikki Minaj, follow her on Twitter here, and on Instagram here.

What is your favorite Nikki Minaj meme you have seen?

MORE Nikki Minaj: Nicki Minaj Goes Full Out Fan Girl When Meeting Her Idol Lauryn Hill For The First Time

[H/T BET, Daily Mail]