The Internet Cannot Decide What Is Wrong With These Legs

Is this pair of legs made out of plastic, or something else? That’s the question the internet can’t seem to stop asking.

The image was posted to Twitter with the caption “Once you see it you can’t unsee it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Commenters immediately began to argue whether the legs in the photo were real human legs, or maybe something made of plastic. Some people saw the legs as very shiny, while others saw the white paint streaks, but not the shine.

What do you think is wrong these legs?

Once you see it you can’t unsee it pic.twitter.com/5mREeJUhYV — bree (@msbreeezyyy) October 25, 2016

[ H/T Daily Mail ]