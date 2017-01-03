The Horrifying Moment A Daredevil Tries To Jump Into A Pool From Balcony, And Misses

Warning: this video contains graphic content.

One daredevil’s luck ran out on a recent stunt, and the entire incident was caught on camera.

Since the summer, YouTuber 8Booth has been sharing videos of himself jumping from hotel balconies into the pool. However, his most recent attempt went horribly wrong.

For his 8th stunt, 8Booth made a visit to the Pacific Edge Hotel in Laguna Beach, California.

When the daredevil attempted to jump into this hotel pool like he’s done many a time in his YouTube clips, he didn’t get enough distance in his leap. 8Booth landed with his feet smacking the concrete, and it will make you sick just watching the gruesome injury happen.

The beginning of the shocking clip is security footage from the hotel that captured the failed jump. You can see how forcefully he landed on the concrete in front of the pool as his feet buckled from the impact of the jump.

At the end of the video, 8Booth shares a first person point of view angle from the jump. He can be heard breathing heavily for a matter of minutes while he contemplates making the leap.

The Go Pro camera shows how dangerously far away 8Booth was away from the pool. To make the jump, the YouTuber had to clear a small car park.

8Booth finally decides to surge past his fears and make the leap. As he hurdles towards the ground, he can be heard making a horrified grunt noise as the realization hits him that he isn’t going to land in the pool.

The video ends with a series of photos that showed how serious the injuries were that 8Booth sustained from the stunt. His heels and feet were completely shattered.

8Booth’s 73,000 followers had mixed reactions to the video. Some felt sorry for the injured daredevil while others seemingly gloated at the fact that his stunts finally went wrong.

“Damn…I feared this would happen eventually…That being said, I hope you get well soon man!” one user wrote.

Another YouTuber wrote: “Congratulations, you will never walk the same again. Getting X-fixes on your ankles means you will never be able to run again and you’ll never jump from a building again.”

What was your reaction after watching this daredevil’s pool jump from the balcony go wrong?

