The Hollyweed Guy Is At It Again, And Has Now Gone After Donald Trump

The prankster responsible for altering the iconic Hollywood sign to read “Hollyweed” has struck again. This time, the culprit targeted San Francisco’s Golden Gate bridge.

Zach Fernandez, also known as “Jesushands” on social media, claims he was involved in hanging an anti-Trump banner hanging from the landmark on Saturday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You’re fired.” A photo posted by Zach Fernandez (@jesushands) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:30pm PST

The 40-foot sign had the word “Impeach” written vertically with the phrase “you’re fired” at the bottom, TMZ writes.

According to Zach’s rep, Eli Graham, the prankster “hopped a railing, and crept along an exterior walkway to fly the banner.”

The sign was pulled down on Sunday morning, and the incident is now being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

See the photos here.

After the “Hollyweed” prank, Zach turned himself into the authorities. The 30-year-old went to the police earlier in January with his attorneys by his side. He was arrested for one count of trespassing, a misdemeanor, a police spokesman said.

He was released on a $1,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 15.

For the San Francisco Golden Gate Bridge stunt, Zach could be facing another misdemeanor charge.

Zach Fernandez wasn’t the only person protesting Donald Trump‘s presidency this weekend. A Women’s March was organized and a slew of high-profile female celebrities took part in the event to speak out against the billionaire real estate mogul taking office in the White House.

Pop superstar Madonna and Divergent actress Ashley Judd made the biggest waves at the event with their highly controversial statements.

The “Vogue” singer blasted Donald Trump, and even stated that she was so overcome with anger that she contemplated attacking the President.

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I’m outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot of blowing up the White House,” Madonna said at the event.

Ashley Judd read a poem that was full of scathing comments towards Donald Trump.

While there were many that supported the Women’s March, there were others that lashed out against the language being used at the event. Learn more here.

What are your thoughts about the “Hollyweed” prankster striking again to insult President Donald Trump?

Up Next: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Had Some Old Daft Punk Tweets Dug Up, And They Are Priceless | Donald Trump Is Getting Sued, Again | Olivia Wilde Just Unleashed On Donald Trump On Twitter | Miley Cyrus Gives Heated Speech And Says ‘The Glass Ceiling Has Already Been Broken’ | Donald Trump: Sean Spicer Had An Epic 5-Year Twitter Battle With Dippin Dots | Donald Trump Reveals His Plan For America In One New Tweet

[H/T TMZ]