The Device That Enables Netflix Offline On Planes

Ever been on a long flight with horrible Wi-Fi, and just wished you had Netflix at your disposal so you could continue binge-watching shows like Stranger Things while on the aircraft? Thanks to a new tool, you might be able to do just that.

A free iOS app called PlayOn Cloud could be the answer to all of your in-flight problems.

The app is a “streaming digital video recorder” service that costs 99 cents per recording, according to CIO. However, upon signing up, you will get five free recordings.

Video can be recorded from streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Yahoo!, Youtube, HBO, PBS, NBC, CB, ABC, The CW, and Fox. Once he video is recorded, you can download it to your iOS device.

There are several items to be aware of before launching into using PlayOn Cloud:

First, using PlayOn Cloud, it takes 60-minutes to record a 60-minute TV episode. The legality of the recording process might be a bit of a gray area, but PlayOn manages to bypass copyright laws because it uses screen capture technology, according to Tech Crunch.

Second, this should be obvious, but you can’t record a Netflix show if you don’t have a Netflix account. The same principle applies for HBO and Hulu.

Third, the recordings don’t last forever. They are only available for thirty days, but that should be more than enough time to watch your TV show.

Fourth, to upload the recorded files to your iPhone or iPad, you need to make sure that you have enough available storage. You may need to delete a few apps or other files to make rooms for the video you recorded.

While offline viewing isn’t available through Netflix yet, Chief Content Officer for the streaming service company, Ted Sarandos, indicated that the feature might soon be available for the subscribers.

“Now as we’ve launched in more territories … They all have different levels of broadband speeds and Wi-Fi access,” Sarandos said. “So in those countries they have adapted their behaviors to be much more of a downloading culture. So in those emerging territories it starts to become a little more interesting. We still think for the developed world our thesis has been true but I think as we get into more and more (of the) undeveloped world and developing countries that we want to find alternatives for people to use Netflix easily.”

Do you plan on using this device to watch Netflix on an airplane?

