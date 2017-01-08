The Big Bang Theory Recap – The Holiday Summation

The episode opens with Penny and Leonard putting away holiday decorations, as Sheldon hates seeing Christmas decorations up past New Year’s and preparing for a group dinner. However, they forget to take down a piece of mistletoe, leading to Sheldon berating them anyways when he walks into the apartment.

While waiting for Bernadette and Howard (who are running late because both the baby and Howard threw up), Amy and Sheldon tell Penny and Leonard about their recent trip to Texas. Sheldon used the trip to tell Sheldon’s mother that he moved in with Amy, which went over far better than he expected. Sheldon expected his mother to lecture and condemn them, but Sheldon’s mom is just pleased that he’s in a real relationship with a woman.

After storming to his room, Sheldon decides to act like an “unsocialized eccentric” by putting his underwear on his head, and then tells Amy that his mother thinks she’s a weirdo too. When Amy and Sheldon leave the apartment, Amy reveals that she had already called Mary to smooth things over in advance. That spurs a second fight, which eventually leads to Sheldon getting an earring as an act of rebellion against his mother. Also, Howard and Bernadette arrive with the baby, Raj, and Stuart in tow.

Leonard and Penny share their Christmas misadventures, which involved a dreadful misadventure chopping down their own Christmas tree. After Leonard nearly kills them with an axe, they accidentally damage their car trying to get the tree home, and then discover that a squirrel was in the tree the entire time.

Bernadette and Howard also had a rough week, as Bernadette discovered that the baby seems to prefer Stuart over herself. Bernadette eventually discovered a trick to getting the baby to sleep…namely by sleeping in the baby’s crib.

The episode ends with everyone leaving after dinner…but Howard quickly runs back into the apartment as he forgot the baby.