The Worst and Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 Golden Globes

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards were a night of historic wins, tearful speeches and memorable red carpet looks from Hollywood’s biggest stars.

The evening kicked off the 2019 awards season in style.

A Star Is Born actress Lady Gaga walked away with a Best Original Song Golden Globe on Sunday for her beautiful ballad, “Shallow.”

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance during the telecast, taking the stage with Idris Elba to present two categories together, Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

Sandra Oh got emotional in a touching speech when she became the first Asian woman to win the Golden Globe for Best TV Drama Actress in nearly four decades.

Regina King made a powerful speech while picking up her award for her Best Supporting Actress role in If Beale Street Could Talk, while Vice star Christian Bale through some serious shade at former Vice President Dick Cheney when he walked away with a trophy for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

Comedy icon Carol Burnett accepted the first-ever Carol Burnett Award, and actor Jeff Bridges looked back at his career while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Our favorite celebrity couples, like Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, were major #RelationshipGoals while appearing together at the show.

Halloween legend Jamie Lee Curtis got attention for her icy white ‘do and matching style.

And a Fiji water girl hilariously went viral online for photobombing countless A-listers on the red carpet.

But which celebrities stole headlines for their fashion statements at the event?

Scroll through the gallery to see which stars were the best (and worst) dressed of the night at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

BEST: Lady Gaga

The A Star Is Born actress steps straight out of a fairytale in this voluminous Valentino Couture dress that had everyone talking.

WORST: Joanna Newsom

The musician, and wife of Golden Globes host Andy Samberg, has way too much fabric going on in this heart-laden Rodarte number.

BEST: Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale actress looks radiant in this red Khyeli Couture gown.

WORST: Amy Adams

The Vice star is a shining beacon of light, but her teal dress is a tad basic for one of Hollywood’s biggest nights.

BEST: Idris Elba

No surprise here! The handsome actor is swoon-worthy in this deep green Ozwald Boateng tuxedo.

WORST: Kate Mara

The celeb’s revealing, glittery gown looks more like a Star Wars costume than a Globes dress.

BEST: Regina King

The actress was a winner at the Golden Globes, both during the ceremony, and on the red carpet in this Alberta Ferretti stunner.

WORST: Anne Hathaway

The Ocean’s 8 actress’ leopard print Ellie Saab gown is an edgy choice but seems more appropriate for an event like the Grammys.

BEST: Julia Roberts

The star of Homecoming is sophisticated and sexy in this Stella McCartney look.

WORST: Melissa McCarthy

The star opts for literal stars at the Globes. Unfortunately this purple Reem Acra dress is a fashion miss.

BEST: Billy Porter

The Pose actor makes the red carpet his runway in this fierce look.

WORST: Judy Greer

We love that the actress is switching things up with a tux, but the look is ill-fitting for her frame.

BEST: Kristen Bell

The Good Place leading lady is a Grecian goddess in this beautiful, blush-colored Zuhair Murad gown.

WORST: Timothée Chalamet

We love how many men are taking red carpet risks at the Globes this year, but the star’s Louis Vuitton look, featuring a bedazzled, embroidered bib, isn’t quite working for us.

BEST: Emily Blunt

This Alexander McQueen dress looks like it was tailor made for the lovely star of Mary Poppins Returns.

WORST: Alison Brie

The GLOW star’s Vera Wang look falls flat on the Golden Globes red carpet.

BEST: Janelle Monáe

The “Make Me Feel” songstress is a regal beauty in a look from Chanel’s Egypt-themed Pre-Fall 2019 ensemble.

WORST: Sofia Carson

This Giambattista Valli gown has way too much going on, which lands the Disney Channel alum on the worst dressed list.

BEST: Gemma Chan

The Crazy Rich Asians star is a fashion icon in the movie, and on the red carpet, in this bold Valentino look.

WORST: Caitriona Balfe

We’re not feeling the unflattering velvet poof that the Outlander star is rocking at the Globes this year.

BEST: Danai Gurira

The Walking Dead star turns heads in a custom Rodarte gown. She tweeted that it was “inspired by the Flame Lily – Zimbabwe’s national flower.”

WORST: Lucy Liu

Her style usually lands her on the best dressed list, but the star’s Galia Lahav gown just looks like a mess.

BEST: Cody Fern

The only thing better than the American Horror Story actor’s sheer, black outfit are his avant-garde, split toe shoes, which have fans tweeting up a storm.

WORST: Marin Hinkle

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress misses the mark in this black-green ombre gown by Lanvin.

BEST: Thandie Newton

The gorgeous celeb shines, literally, in a stunning silver, sequined gown.