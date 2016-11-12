Popculture

The Avengers’ Hawkeye Misses His Mark as Jeremy Renner and Jimmy Fallon Play Catch

To promote the release of his recent film Arrival, star Jeremy Renner dropped by The Tonight Show for a round of catch with host Jimmy Fallon. Known for his role as the eagle-eyed archer Hawkeye in Marvel’s The Avengers and Captain America: Civil War, Renner shows his on-screen skills aren’t quite as strong in real life.

Let’s just hope that old man on a bench was secretly a Hydra Agent that Renner was aimed to preemptively neutralize. Get more Jeremy Renner this weekend as Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival hits theaters and see Hawkeye return in Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018.

