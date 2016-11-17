Texas Woman’s Insane Fingernails Closing In On World Record

A woman in Houston, Texas is clawing towards a new world record by having the longest fingernails.

The retired salon owner named Yani Williams refuses to trim her fingernails, which now all measure between 26 and 26-1/2 inches long.

Williams ran a salon for 11 years, and she loves her nails so much that she doesn’t want to cut them ever.

“It takes me about a week to finish (polishing) them,” Williams said.

Williams has not cut her nails since President Bill Clinton was in office 23 years ago, according to ABC 7.

As you might imagine, Williams gets all kinds of questions about her incredibly long fingernails. She’s heard it all, but there is one question that she gets the most.

“The million dollar question that we get is how do we wipe our butts,” Williams said. “Usually I just tell them if you go to the restroom in public you don’t sit on the toilets. That’s the way I do at home because my nails are so long.”

While Williams may be trying to nail a world record, she also wants to send a positive message to her grandchildren that it is ok to be different. However, bullying is not.

“It’s for my grandchildren more than anything,” Williams said. “So they can have something to look back on and say this is my gammy.”

“I have been contacted by the world record holder and I told her I don’t think I can do it,” Williams said.

Despite the fact that Williams doesn’t believe she can scratch her way into the record books, she still went on tour with Ripley’s Believe It or Not. She has also been featured in magazines all over the world from London to Houston.

Williams has explained that next she wants to do a reality show for her circle of friends on Facebook known as “The Real Nail Qweens,” according to WFAA.

Even though Williams and her friends have extremely long nails, she says “My nails don’t define me.”

“A lot of people are in hiding because of the way they live and they’re different from everybody,” said Williams. “If you didn’t see my nails, you would think I’m just like anybody else.But by the time I put my nails out, (they say) oh she’s a freak.”

In addition to growing her fingernails, Williams also keeps her toenails quite long too.

