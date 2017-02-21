Texas Hunters Face Charges Of Shooting Friend After Blaming Incident On Immigrants

Walker Daugherty and Edwin Roberts were treated by paramedics for gunshot wounds on a remote Texas ranch. When questioned by authorities, the group revealed that they were attacked by a group of illegal immigrants. An investigation found no evidence of an attack by immigrants, but rather, Daugherty and another member of the hunting group have been charged with the crimes.

A grand jury indicted Daugherty and Michael Bryant on the charges of using deadly conduct by discharging a firearm in the direction of others as a result of the incident.

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Colorado Mom’s Ex Arrested After Her Remains Found In Oklahoma

Daugherty faced life-threatening injuries and a GoFundMe page was created in his honor, which garnered over $26,000. The page has since been removed following the verdict.

The group of hunters all claimed that a group of illegal immigrants attempted to steal their RV, which resulted in the shootings.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller supported these claims, using the false report to support Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall between Texas and Mexico to prevent “violent criminals and members of drug cartels coming in.”

Presidio County Sheriff Danny Dominguez told Miller that he “needs to do his job and stick to that, and I’ll do my job.”

30 members of law enforcement investigated the area where the shootings took place and didn’t find evidence of anyone approaching the camp nor evidence of “cross-border violence.”

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Daily Mail]